Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season

Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees much potential in what his former team can achieve in the coming months.

Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” show, where he shared just why he is “optimistic” about the 49ers this year and that with potent success from the quarterback position, the NFC West side will go “all the way.”

“I’m very optimistic about this team,” Davis said. “This is a unique team and they’re talented all across the board at the tight end position, at the wide receiver position, and with the addition of Trent Williams, who I played with in my time with the Washington Commanders. This team is stacked.

“If the quarterback position is the way it’s supposed to be — solid, great foundation — this team is going all the way, no doubt about it. Because they have everything else and they can only add to what they have. And I think they’ve done a tremendous job from the upper-management standpoint, I think they know exactly what they need and I think they know how to get it done. So I think it’s going to be a tremendous year for the San Francisco 49ers.”

The 49ers will call upon Trey Lance to anchor their offense for the upcoming campaign. Lance, who featured in six total games over his rookie year, did not have to endure much of a quarterback controversy in the offseason. While the 49ers did not immediately name the former North Dakota State standout as their starter at the position for this year, they did eventually hand him the keys to lead the offense.

In the big picture, the 49ers are going to also have Jimmy Garoppolo as a Plan B in the season. The hope for the 49ers is that Lance will take the starting quarterback role and not look back, but if he struggles to get on the right track early in the year, the team could very well end up facing a notable dilemma at the position.