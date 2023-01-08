By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a disappointing 128-115 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. For his part, Clippers big man Ivica Zubac came away from the game with a rather embarrassing experience that he would likely want to forget as soon as humanly possible.

Zubac may have been a bit too eager to get the game going on Friday night. As the players were exchanging pre-game pleasantries, Zubac was already positioned inside the center circle awaiting tip-off. To his dismay, the Timberwolves cheerleaders busted out their mid-court dance routine with him right in the middle. The poor man simply didn’t know what to do:

Poor Ivica Zubac got trapped in the cheer circle at midcourt during last night's Clippers-Timberwolves game 😂 pic.twitter.com/8qeJ3laTLw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 7, 2023

That’s too funny. You have to credit Zubac for not attempting to exit the circle mid-routine. He knew that he would have ruined the dance number if he interfered with the cheerleaders’ blocking. At one point, the 7-foot big man decided that he just had to ride out the number. I wonder if there’s a close-up picture out there showing Zubac’s face at that exact moment. That would be precious.

Unfortunately for the Clippers center, the hilarious clip has now gone viral. The fact that it looked like he was going to suddenly bust out and join the dance routine probably had something to do with that.

Moving forward, Ivica Zubac will probably want to wait a bit before he heads to the center circle before tip-off. After all, he wouldn’t want to be trapped in his kind of awkward situation in the future. Then again, maybe this was the plan all along.