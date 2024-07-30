Entering the third training camp under head coach Kevin O'Connell, the Minnesota Vikings are still looking to upgrade a few areas of their team. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit had quite a turnaround in his first season in charge, so bringing in more talent for that side of the ball is a good plan. More talent is indeed on the way, as the team signed former Denver Broncos cornerback Fabian Moreau on Tuesday, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

“The Vikings are signing veteran CB Fabian Moreau, source says,” reported Garafolo via X, formerly Twitter. “Moreau played in 16 games for the #Broncos last season with 11 starts, recording one interception and seven passes defended. Former third-round pick of the #Commanders heads into his eighth NFL season.”

As Minnesota looks to return to the postseason this 2024, additions like this should help the team as the season progresses. A veteran entering his eighth season, Moreau does have some experience in the type of defensive system Flores has installed. That knowledge should help him adjust quickly as he hits the ground running at Vikings training camp.

Fabian Moreau looks to add more talent to Vikings' defense

Looking to rebound from a 7-10 finish in 2023, the Vikings have been busy retooling their roster. Quarterback Kirk Cousins left for the Atlanta Falcons, so GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah revamped the position in free agency and the draft. The front office signed veteran Sam Darnold to a one-year deal following his stint with the San Francisco 49ers. After that, they drafted Michigan signal caller JJ McCarthy in the first round to be their long-term quarterback.

The changes also continued on the defensive side of the ball, as Flores required more players that fit his system. Cornerback Bobby McCain also signed with the team recently, and multiple projected starters inked deals earlier in the offseason. Those new players include defensive end Jonathan Greenard, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and linebacker Blake Cashman. Van Ginkel and McCain played for Flores in Miami while the defensive coordinator was head coach of the Dolphins.

Minnesota looks to return to postseason in 2024

The team made it to the postseason in 2022 during O'Connell's first season with the Vikings, but their defense wasn't the best. That led to former coordinator Ed Donatell leaving and being replaced by Flores. As the team continues to evolve in their pursuit of another postseason berth, they made a lot of moves in both free agency and the draft. The biggest deal that they made was resigning superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a four-year extension.

Plenty of questions remain though. Will the combination of Darnold and McCarthy at quarterback be better than what Cousins has provided in the past few years? Will Greenard effectively replace franchise icon Danielle Hunter at defensive end? These questions and more must be answered if Minnesota wants another postseason berth in 2024.