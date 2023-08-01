The Denver Broncos have added some more depth to their cornerback room amid training camp, as the team is signing former New York Giants and Washington Commanders defensive back Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract, a league source told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Moreau had worked out on Friday for the Miami Dolphins, whose cornerback room took a big hit with the training camp injury to All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. However, Moreau has instead landed with the Broncos, who are getting a six-year veteran with 45 games of starting experience on the outside.

Moreau, 29, has tallied 252 tackles, six interceptions and 35 passes defended in his career. Drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Commanders, Moreau most recently played for the Giants in 2022.

He made 11 starts for New York, getting off to a great start before an oblique injury slowed his campaign. If he can rediscover that form in 2023, the Broncos could field a very formidable pass defense.

Denver's cornerback room is led by third-year pro Patrick Surtain II, who is fresh off of an All-Pro campaign, the solid Damarri Mathis, and the dependable K'Waun Williams.

Adding a depth corner like Moreau on a one-year contract makes a ton of sense for the Broncos, especially considering that they share a division with the pass-happy Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

Denver, which stumbled to a 5-12 record in its first season with Russell Wilson under center, is looking to author a rebound year with new head coach Sean Payton in the building.