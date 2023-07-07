The Minnesota Vikings appear to be in a positive position as they prepare for the start of training camp. They are coming off a 13-4 season that was good enough to allow them to win the NFC North title a year ago, and they established one of the best offensive teams in the NFC.

Second-year head coach Kevin O'Connell established himself as an offensively creative leader who built an excellent rapport with his players. That was a big improvement over the previous coaching regime as Mike Zimmer appeared beaten down during the final years of his coaching regime with the Vikings.

As the Vikings prepare for the 2023 season, the No. 1 thing they have going for them is QB-WR combination of Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. Those two have built a strong partnership as Jefferson enters his fourth season in the league after having caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards and 8 touchdowns.

But the running game has taken a hit during the offseason. The Vikings parted company with star running back Dalvin Cook in a move that had more to do with the salary cap than it did with any deficiency in the running back's skill level. They also said good bye to veteran wideout Adam Thielen.

Contract issues: Danielle Hunter and Kirk Cousins

The Vikings have improved their salary cap position, but they still have issues. There have been questions about pass rusher Danielle Hunter and his future with the team as well as loud whispers about Cousins.

It seems likely that the Vikings will work out a contract extension with Hunter. He is the closest thing that the team has to an impact pass rusher, and if they decided to trade or cut him, it would put a very shaky defense into a perilous position. It seems certain that the Vikings will be forced to extend Hunter sometime before or during the regular season.

Cousins is a different story and he enters the final year of his contract with the Vikings. While he enjoyed a solid season last year and appears to have a winning relationship with O'Connell, his accuracy has slipped in each of his seasons in Minnesota.

While the dip has not been steep — 70.1 percent to 69.1 to 67.6 to 66.3 to 65.9 — it has been notable. Even more significant is the change in his TD-interception ratio. Cousins had a 35-13 ratio in 2020 and he put together a razor sharp 33-7 performance in 2021. However, he slipped to 29-14 last year.

The Vikings may not want to extend him, but trading or cutting him at this point in the year is not realistic.

Former Eagle Jalen Reagor likely to go

The Vikings don't appear to be in a position to cut additional big-name performers. They have already parted company with Cook, and they can't afford to cut Hunter or Cousins if they want to be competitive this year.

The Vikings appear to have a number of talented wide receivers led by Jefferson and top-draft pick Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and Jalen Nailor.

They are likely to cut Jalen Reagor. Yes, it's a numbers game, but the Vikings have big plans for Addison and O'Connell loves Osborn's competitiveness. Osborn has shown he will fight for the ball when the game is on the line.

After catching 31 and 33 passes in his first two years in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reagor only had 8 receptions with the Vikings last year. It does not appear to be a good fit, and that's why he is likely to be sent packing

Final 2 cut candidates

The Vikings brought in NT Sheldon Day during the offseason to upgrade the defensive interior, but it is going to be difficult for him to make the team.

It appears that former Falcon Khyiris Tonga will be the starter because he is bigger, stronger and younger. The other factor that is hurting Day is the early performance of rookie Jaquelin Roy. He took a number of first-team reps during offseason work, and he has the kind of speed that could make him an impact player, and that puts Day in a precarious position.

Rookie free agent PK Jack Podlesny has been given the opportunity to show what he can do in training camp. He has a big leg for kickoffs and he can take the kicking job away from Greg Joseph if he significantly outperforms him in training camp.

The best Podlesny can hope to do is put some strong performances on tape and get a chance with another team.

Joseph will hold onto job and Podlesny will get cut.