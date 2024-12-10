Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has performed about as well as any NFL quarterback this season, and that caught former quarterback Dan Orlovsky's attention. On the season, Darnold is having a career year. He's throwing for 3,299 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only ten interceptions and has Minnesota sitting at an 11-2 record. Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show that he thinks Darnold is a one-and-done with the Vikings.



I don’t think he stays in Minnesota,” Orlovsky said. “I think he’s going to get a $150 or so million dollars from somebody else; I don’t think he should stay in Minnesota. I love Minnesota; I love Kevin O’Connell. But, I think wherever he goes, you have to make sure you run the same system, the same offensive system as Kevin O’Connell does.”



O'Connell is one of the more masterful minds in the NFL. After taking over as the Vikings head coach in 2022, he's proved that he can work with any quarterback. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams. O'Connell worked with Matthew Stafford and helped him have a career season with LA.



Fast forward to Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. In his lone full season, Cousins had 4,547 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Darnold has nearly matched his touchdown total, and there are four more weeks. Cousins is a Pro Bowl quarterback with or without O'Connell, but his presence certainly helped.

Where would Sam Darnold sign if he leaves the Vikings?

Plenty of teams could use Darnold's services at their quarterback spot, even if it's for one year. For example, the Will Levis experiment with the Tennessee Titans is not working out well. The Titans could forego drafting a quarterback and sign someone like Darnold in free agency.



Although he's performing well, Darnold could command more than a one-year contract, as Orlovsky says.



“You’re looking at nine teams that are probably looking at some way, shape, or form at a starting quarterback,” Orlovsky said. “Sam has been awesome this year. He’s been in the perfect place for his skill set I think he goes and gets a Kirk Cousins-type deal from last offseason, but I don’t think it’s in Minnesota.”



Another team that could use him is the New York Jets. The Aaron Rodgers experiment might have more days behind it than in front of it. Even though Darnold started his career in East Rutherford, he's a different player than he was when he was first drafted. If Davante Adams and Breece Hall both stay, he'll have legitimate weapons.



Still, having an offense like O'Connell's will be hard to come by. Darnold has been making career-firsts this season with the Vikings. If he stays or he doesn't, Darnold has proven that he's a starting quarterback in the NFL.