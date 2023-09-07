The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to get a long-term extension done with superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson before Week 1, and Jefferson spoke about some of the advice he got from other players during the negotiations.

“I'm in a different situation,” Justin Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “I've done something that no one has ever done in the history of the game. So my situation is a little bit different than everyone else's.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Jefferson said that he does hope a long-term deal gets done with the Vikings, but is not sure if it will happen, according to Seifert. When asked about whether or not he would negotiate in the season, Jefferson said it would be up to his agent and team when it comes to that decision. He did say that he would like to continue playing with Kirk Cousins, but it is out of his control.

It seems like a matter of when, not if Jefferson comes to a long-term deal with the Vikings. He is took good of a player to not get paid the money he is worth. But Jefferson is right that it is out of his control as to whether or not he continues to play with Kirk Cousins, whether that be Jefferson leaving, or it be Cousins getting replaced in the near future.

With Cousins entering his age 35 season, it will be interesting to see what the Vikings do in the next couple of seasons. Based on age alone, they will likely have to find a younger quarterback soon.