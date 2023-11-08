The Minnesota Vikings now have a quarterback room with three names that were not even rostered a month ago.

The Minnesota Vikings have ridden a quarterback rollercoaster this season, largely due to the fall of Kirk Cousins with a torn Achilles. Cousins will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, but the Vikings have it a priority to keep their foot on the gas and try to win at all costs.

With injuries to Cousins and rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, Minnesota was left with little to no answers in the QB room. After searching for the next signal caller they traded for Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals, upgraded Sean Mannion, and signed Tanner Morgan, per Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.

Dobbs played a quality game for the Vikings last weekend, helping them earn their fifth win of the season. Minnesota pulled away with a 31-28 victory against the Atlanta Falcons, behind 158 yards and two touchdowns from Dobbs. He'll continue to be the starter, but with injuries pilling up all season, the Vikings have their backup plans in line.

Mannion was with the Vikings in 2019 and 2021 but was eventually cut prior to the 2022 season due to the 53-man roster moves. He's a veteran who's been in the NFL for over six years now and knows the ins and outs of the Vikings offense. This is probably a quarterback that they're comfortable with since he knows the playbook, just not a splash play that they believe can win games.

Morgan is a rookie who spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is now the third-string quarterback for Minnesota. He'll be used as the practice room squad piece, as he's been for the Vikings for a few weeks this season. Although they like his services, Morgan may be holding on tight to his roster spot with Hall soon to come off concussion protocol.