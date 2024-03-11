The Minnesota Vikings have a gigantic hurdle to clear at the quarterback position now that four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins has agreed to sign a massive contract with the Atlanta Falcons. But they should still be strong at defense following an active afternoon in the unofficial start of NFL free agency.
After coming to terms on a deal with former Houston Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota is also adding two linebackers to the roster.
Andrew Van Ginkel, who spent the previous five seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, is expected to sign a two-year contract for $20 million with $14 million being guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Blake Cashman follows Greenard from Houston and is returning to his home state on a three-year deal that carries a maximum value of $25.5 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Vikings prepare for new era by targeting defense
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores should be thrilled by the organization's decision to invest in the unit this offseason. The need for a suffocating defense that can return to being among the best in the league is more pressing than maybe ever before, as the franchise searches for its next starting QB.
The good news is that underrated head coach Kevin O'Connell proved to be fairly adept at handling the loss of Cousins last season and could guide Minnesota back into playoff contention with extra time to select a successor. A stout defense can ease this transition process a bit.
Andrew Van Ginkel registered six sacks, eight tackles for loss and eight passes defensed for the Dolphins in 2023-24 while Blake Cashman recorded a career-high 106 combined tackles and nine tackles for loss with the Texans. They will not completely allay fans' fears about the future but can soften the blow brought on by the Kirk Cousins news.