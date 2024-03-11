Despite a strong belief he'd re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins ultimately left town on Monday, agreeing to a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, including a $50 million signing bonus. In other words, Cousins secured the bag.
But, that was a real gut punch for the Vikings, who now need to find a replacement for their signal-caller. After the news broke, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah revealed why Cousins didn't end up back in Minny while praising the veteran for his contributions:
“After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife, Julie, and their children all the best.
Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship.”
Cousins played six seasons for the Vikings, helping them make the playoffs three times. In 2023, he was having a very impressive season before tearing his Achilles, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in just eight games.
The quarterback absolutely cashed in and now looks to spearhead an offense in Atlanta with countless weapons including Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. He'll bring a veteran presence to the organization.
As for the Vikings, the search begins for their next QB1.