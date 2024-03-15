The Minnesota Vikings have not been happy with their running game the last two seasons, and they hope that situation changes quite a bi in the 2024 season. In order to make that happen, they signed Aaron Jones to man the position and the former Packer has the tools and the ability to do just that — as long as he stays healthy.
Jones missed 6 games last season for Green Bay due to injury, but when he came back, he was a dynamic performer in the postseason. He rushed for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2 playoff games, as the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys and suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.
Packers fans were very upset that Jones left to play for the team's long-time rivals, and some cheap shots fired over social media got the attention of the running back. Jones had his own reaction to Packers fans who decided to get nasty.
The Packers signed former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, and one Packers fan responded by saying the team had a running back with “a hairline.”
Jones did fire off a thank you to the Packers with the statistics he had with the team, but he made a note of the nastiness, saying “y'all some haters.”
Aaron Jones played some excellent football for the Packers during his seven years with the franchise. He exceeded the 1,000-yard mark three times and he led the league in touchdowns with 16 during the 2019 season.
His most productive season came in 2022 when he rushed for 1,122 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.