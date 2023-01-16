Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.

Adam Thielen’s wife just posted this on IG 😢 #skolpic.twitter.com/xOKTDjbnWJ — Wade (@WadeMar_) January 16, 2023

The main worry for the Vikings heading into this offseason was the number of free agents they were about to have. Players like Adam Thielen (who had an excellent game against the Giants) are due for a massive pay raise after this year. Minnesota might be inclined to move on from the star WR due to his age, especially if he insists on a larger contract.

Not like Thielen hasn’t earned himself a big payday. The Vikings wide receiver carved out a role as the number 2 to Justin Jefferson’s bright star. He went for over 700 yards this year and six touchdowns. Jefferson also indirectly poses another threat to Thielen’s stay in Minny: the team’s desire to pay JJ the big bucks could result in them cutting ties with the latter.

This has been another painful and depression season for the Vikings, even with their seemingly powerful regular season record. Now, they are on the verge of experiencing a massive talent drain with Thielen and several other free agents. Buckle up, Minnesota: this is going to be a long and bumpy ride.