After a positive 2022 season that saw the Minnesota Vikings win the NFC North and make the postseason, fans of the team were excited for this year to begin. However, it hasn't gotten off to the start that the Vikings were hoping for. On Sunday, Minnesota started off the season with a disappointing home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then on Thursday, Minnesota lost on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now the Vikings are quickly off to an 0-2 start. They will have to turn things around fast if they are going to have a successful season.

One question mark for the Vikings heading into this season was the run game. Minnesota had Dalvin Cook last season, but they needed to find someone else for the 2023 season. That guy so far has been Alexander Mattison. Mattison has gotten the bulk of the carries and playing time so far, and after he struggled in Thursday's loss to the Eagles, he shared some hateful messages that he received from fans after the game.

Alexander Mattison’s DM’s after the game. This is simply unacceptable, players are humans too and deserve respect. pic.twitter.com/ceFXrsDWvC — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 15, 2023

This is extremely sad to see and it one of the worst things that athletes have to deal with. This is unfortunately a common occurrence and fans seem to think that there are no consequences for their actions when it comes to criticizing athletes like this. There is no place for this in sports and it needs to stop.

After a poor performance, the good fans in the Vikings community will rally around Alexander Mattison and encourage him before Minnesota's next game. Mattison and the Vikings will look to bounce back next Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.