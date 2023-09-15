The Minnesota Vikings couldn't get out of their own way during a 34-28 Thursday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as they turned the ball over four times, including twice in the first quarter. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played another strong game, spoke to reporters after the contest and perfectly summed up the team's four giveaways, per NFL.com.

“A tough, tough loss. Solid opponent, shot ourselves in the foot with the turnovers. Similar story now the first two weeks in that case…Just difficult to win in this league when you lose the turnover battle by one, let alone by the margin we have lost it by, so we have to fix those mistakes and not let it continue.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cousins feels the Vikings “shot themselves in the foot” by turning the ball over four times- and it's hard to disagree with him.

In the first quarter, Vikings' Brandon Powell found room on a nice punt return but fumbled the ball.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Later in the quarter, Minnesota's defense generated an interception of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. But Vikings running back Alexander Mattison promptly fumbled, giving the ball right back to Philly.

Minnesota even had a chance to punch in a touchdown before the end of the quarter, but star wideout Justin Jefferson fumbled the ball on the goal-line, resulting in a touchback.

The Vikings made the game interesting in the fourth quarter, pulling within one score of the Eagles. But ultimately, these mistakes from earlier in the game loomed large.

The Vikings are now 0-2 and have seven turnovers in two games played. Something has to give.