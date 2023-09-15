The Minnesota Vikings fell to 0-2 after a disappointing 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, and the team was without offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw for the contest.

Darrisaw aggravated his ankle during warmups, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed after the game. As it was past the 90-minute deadline for declaring players inactive, the 24-year-old didn't make it onto the injury report.

Darrisaw's backup, Oli Udoh, suffered a knee injury in the game that “does not look good,” O'Connell told reporters afterwards.

“I tried to give it a go for sure. It just didn't work out, the timing, being in a short week and trying to maximize everything we can do to give myself the best chance to go. Just wasn't ready,” Darrisaw explained after the game, per the Minnesota Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer.

“I'm getting there. Taking it a day at a time. Just wasn't ready today obviously, but getting better.”

A former first-round pick (No. 23 overall) by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, Darrisaw signed a four-year rookie contract with the Vikings back in May of 2021 and has appeared in 26 contests for the team since.

The Virginia Tech product has proven that he could be the team's long-term solution at left tackle, and has gotten off to a solid start to his National Football League career.

With the team fearing a serious injury for Oli Udoh and Josh Metellus also playing through a shoulder ailment, the organization will be hoping that Christian Darrisaw can return to the starting lineup in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.