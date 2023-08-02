Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is getting ready for a big season as the number one option in the backfield. An injury at training camp had Vikings fans fearing an absence for their new RB1, but it sounds like Mattison avoided anything serious, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“Mattison was seen limping after team drills late in Tuesday’s practice session and went for further evaluation. He said, via the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, he ‘should be OK' while making his way off the field and there’s been no further word on his status.”

This is great news for Vikings fans who are expecting big things from Alexander Mattison this year. After the Vikings released Dalvin Cook earlier this offseason, it opened up the number one RB spot for Mattison, who figures to take it and run with it in 2023.

The Vikings in general have a big season ahead of them that they will definitely want Mattison for. The NFC North is a wide open division that will have plenty of storylines; still, the Vikings are in a position to come out on top of the division like they did last year.

Even if Alexander Mattison is healthy, he won't do much for the Vikings success this year if Kirk Cousins can't find a way to win in the postseason. Cousins has been a pretty solid quarterback over the course of his career, yet he has never found a way to lead his team deep into the playoffs. With Mattison healthy in the backfield, Cousins will have no excuses to place on the running back position if the Vikings season ends early.