Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has already established himself as a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs, but what's it like facing him in practice? Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. shared what it was like going up against Jefferson for the first time.

Murphy Jr. signed with the Vikings in free agency after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. During his first practice back in June, he got to see what it was like facing one of the two receivers who made the 2023 Madden 99 club.

“Right away I was like, ‘Oh man, he really is different,” Murphy said. “There's a reason why he is a 99 overall [on EA Madden]. I just started telling people that going against him is going to get me better every single day,” via ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Justin Jefferson is pretty clearly one of the top three receivers in the league, if not the best overall. The 4th-year receiver had the best year for a receiver in 2022 when he led the league in receptions and receiving yards after putting up 128 receptions for 1,809 yards. He is one of only six receivers to put reach 1,800 receiving yards in a season. After his incredible year, he was honored with First Team All-Pro honors and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. He picked up right where he left off in week 1 when he recorded nine receptions for 15o yards.

For Byron Murphy Jr., the opportunity to go up against such a dynamic player in Jefferson gives him the best chance at upping his game.