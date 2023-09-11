Perhaps you remember the viral clip of the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff and GM realizing that Justin Jefferson had fallen to them with the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite their reaction, it's hard to believe even they knew the extent to which Jefferson would succeed, or how quickly he would do it and break NFL records.

Between his first game against the Green Bay Packers and his most recent 2023 Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, Jefferson has posted nine games of 150 receiving yards or more. This is the most ever by a player under the age of 25. Sunday, Jefferson set an NFL record.

It has become common wisdom by this point that despite his young age, Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire league. Jefferson consistently makes big-time plays in big-time moments. He puts up video game stat lines with ease and performs feats that warrant comparisons to former Viking Randy Moss in more ways than one.

Despite the loss to the Buccaneers, Jefferson put up a cool 150 yards on nine receptions. With this line, he posts a strong start to the season. Though this will likely not be the pace at which he plays all season, it serves as a good foundation to follow up his 1,800-yard, 128-reception 2022 campaign.

While breaking this record is not the only measure of Jefferson's seemingly generational talent, it certainly is a helpful and welcome addition to a slew of other accolades he has achieved in his young career. This includes the most 100-yard games in a player's first three seasons, being the youngest player to put up 1,800 receiving yards and 128 receptions and the most single-season receiving yards (breaking Moss' record) in Vikings franchise history.

Jefferson is an elite young talent who brings with him a raw talent and receiving prowess proving the so-called ‘golden age' of receivers is far from over. Considering the performance he put up in Week 1, as well as the impressive record he shattered, it will be exciting to see what else Jefferson has in store for NFL viewers around the globe this year.