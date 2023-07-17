The Madden 24 Rating Reveals began today with some very special announcements. Not only did we find out about L.A. Chargers' safety Derwin James taking the top spot for his position, but we now know who's among the best wideouts in Madden NFL 24.

As revealed earlier today, Minnesota Vikings‘ Justin Jefferson is the highest rated WR in Madden 24. He joins the prestigious 99 club, something he'd been looking forward to since childhood. No other WR in the game has that rating currently, though it can change as the season progresses.

Tyreek Hill came just short of a 99 rating, but is still rocking with a 98 overall. Without further ado, let's look over the top 20 wide receivers in Madden NFL 24.

Justin Jefferson (99) Tyreek Hill (98) Davante Adams (97) Cooper Kupp (96) Stefon Diggs (96) Ja'marr Chase (94) Terry McLaurin (92) A.J. Brown (91) Amari Cooper (91) *Deandre Hopkins (90-91) Ceedee Lamb (90) Mike Evans (90) Deebo Samuel (89) Keenan Allen (89) Tyler Lockett (89) D.K. Metcalf (88) Jaylen Waddle (88) Mike Williams (88) Amon-Ra St. Brown (87) Devonta Smith (87) Tee Higgins (87)

*Interestingly, Hopkins is not on the official Madden 24's Rating website. However, according to tweets he's rated at least 10th place in multiple categories. Additionally, Lamb is the 11th ranked receiver. Considering his ability and resume, Hopkins is very likely a 90-91 overall.

The official Madden NFL twitter page shared the best receivers in order of their route running abilities:

Madden 24 Rating Reveals & Release Date

For more information on the rating reveal schedule, here's a list on which position ratings will be revealed as the week goes on:

July 17 – Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers July 18 – Edge Rushers

Edge Rushers July 19 – Running Backs

Running Backs July 20 – Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks July 21 – Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks July 23 @ 1:00 PM ET – Full Madden NFL 24 Ratings Breakdown

The reveals will be shared on social media and the following ESPN programs:

Get Up (8am ET – 10am ET) 99 Club Player Reveals

SportsCenter (12pm ET – 2pm ET) Top 10 Players of Each Position Revealed

First Take (10am ET – 12pm ET) & NFL Live (4pm ET – 5pm ET) Discussion and Further Coverage of Reveals



Madden 24 releases on August 18th, 2023. It'll be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Owners of the game's deluxe edition get access to the game three days early.

