With the Minnesota Vikings officially releasing Dalvin Cook Friday, fans can expect to hear many tributes and heartfelt well-wishes. The organization wasted little time expressing what the star running back meant to the franchise and community.

“I hold Dalvin in the highest regard and am grateful for his contributions on and off the field,” head coach Kevin O'Connell said, per the team's Twitter account. “We appreciate Dalvin's positivity, energy and leadership and will be pulling for him in the future.”

Vikings’ head coach, general manager and owners commented on the end of Dalvin Cook’s run in Minnesota: pic.twitter.com/1QqO70FZhX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2023

O'Connell coached Cook for only this past season, but still leaned on him both on the ground and as a pass-catcher. The four-time Pro Bowl selection tallied 1,173 rushing yards, nearly 300 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. His explosiveness visibly dipped, though. Alexander Mattison's looming presence meant that an end in Minneapolis was inevitable.

Even so, Cook was a critical member of two postseason teams (tore his ACL after just four games the year they made NFC Championship) and consistently mowed through defenses. He ensured that the Vikings stayed relevant and interesting. As a result, a lasting bond was formed between the 27-year-old and some of the most passionate fans in the NFL. That type of impact will surely stay with owner Zygi Wilf.

“Over the past six years, Dalvin has meant so much to our organization,” he said, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. “His love for playing football in front of our fan base was evident, and that connection branched into the community where he made an impact around the Twin Cities. We are extremely grateful for all Dalvin has done and look forward to welcoming him back as a legend.”

Vikings fans should be excited for that day, too. In the meantime, though, they better hope Dalvin Cook doesn't want to unleash any revenge on the Purple and Gold.