Well, that was a sudden 180, huh. On Saturday, it was reported that the Minnesota Vikings were exploring trade options for star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter after both sides failed to agree to a deal. Early the next day, though, Hunter and Minnesota agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $20 million, per Tom Pelissero's report.

“The #Vikings and three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter agreed to terms on a new one-year deal worth $20 million, sources tell me and

@RapSheet. Hunter gets $17M guaranteed and a no-tag clause, with a chance to earn a big payday next March.”

Hunter, the Pro Bowl pass rusher of the Vikings, was stuck in a deadlock with the team on contract negotiations. Hunter has not attended the team's OTAs and mini-camp prior to this day. The edge rusher also wasn't a participant in Minnesota's training camp, but he reported to the camp at least. Hunter was seeking a significant raise after the expiry of his contract.

To be fair, this raise was well-deserved. Danielle Hunter was one of the best parts of the Vikings' defense. The star defender racked up double-digit sacks (10.5) for Minnesota after moving to the outside linebacker spot. That was his fourth double-digit sack season: Hunter racked up 14.5 sacks twice in 2018 and 2019, and cracked 12.5 sacks in just his second season.

Despite winning the division last season, the Vikings have seemingly been disrespected prior to the 2023 season. The Lions are getting most of the hype, while Minnesota is seemingly being disregarded. With Hunter back in the fold, Minnesota is gearing up to prove their doubters wrong once again.