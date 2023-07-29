As the Minnesota Vikings and Danielle Hunter continue to make little progress on contract talks, the franchise's stance on a potential trade of the Pro Bowl pass rusher appears to have changed. The Vikings “have evaluated” Hunter trade options, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hunter has skipped OTAs, minicamp and is not practicing at training camp– though he did report- as he desires a raise on his contract set to pay him $4.9 million in 2023.

This is not the first time that Hunter, 28 and coming off his fourth double-digit sack season in 2022, has been embroiled in a contract dispute with the Vikings.

Back in the 2021 offseason, Hunter was upset with his contract and contemplating a trade request until the Vikings reworked his deal.

Minnesota, which ushered in a new general manager and head coach tandem last offseason, made some tough decisions earlier this offseason, trading away talented pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, who was also upset with his contract, while releasing veterans Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Eric Kendricks.

Could they be prepared to make another tough decision with Hunter? The Vikings reportedly had no interest in a Hunter trade earlier this offseason.

The team has attempted to offer a contract extension to Hunter, but he feels it doesn't properly value him, Fowler reports.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah tap danced around a question on Hunter's future at training camp, seemingly indicating that the situation was far from over.

Hunter, a former third round NFL Draft pick, has compiled 71 sacks, 379 tackles and 112 quarterback hits in seven NFL seasons while earning Pro Bowl honors three times.

Hunter's situation will be worth monitoring as training camp continues.