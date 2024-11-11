Minnesota Vikings defender Cam Bynum is just one of many who are a big fan of Raygun, an Australian breakdancer who caught no shortage of attention during the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

Some figures across sports have recreated the celebration on the field, including Bynum, who had it on full display during Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a bit of an unorthodox victory, considering the Vikings did not have to do so much as score a touchdown on Jacksonville to come out of the game with the outcome they wanted. The team scored a grand total of three points in the first quarter, three points in the third quarter and six points in the fourth quarter.

Bynum celebrated in the style of Raygun after he intercepted Jacksonville quarterback Mac Jones in the final two minutes of the contest, putting an end to any hope the Jaguars had of getting a victory in the low-scoring slugfest. The Vikings safety told reporters after the game that he keeps multiple celebrations in the holster, and has been waiting to bring this one out to show the fans.

“I’m a big fan. She went out there and had fun and that’s what I do on the field,” Bynum said (h/t Fox Sports). “I’ve been saving for that and it’s been a while since I did a (celebration)… It’s been a few weeks (of preparation). I can clown like she did. It didn’t take too much effort.”

Here's a look at the moment, which captured plenty of reaction from social media:

Bynum finished out the game with three combined tackles, one of which was a solo stop, to accompany the interception off of the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback.

The Vikings will look to stay on the right side of the win column as they face the Tennessee Titans on the road in Nashville on Sunday, Nov. 17. Kickoff is set for noon in Nissan Stadium.