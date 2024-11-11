Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson took a swipe at the media after getting a question about quarterback Mac Jones. The Jaguars have had a rough year overall, especially at the QB position amid struggles and injuries to Trevor Lawrence. This trend continued in Jacksonville's brutal 12-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Patriots QB started the game on Sunday and struggled, throwing for 111 yards and two interceptions. Pederson gave a blunt answer when asked about Jones' game-sealing second interception.

“I'm not gonna go through the details of the play because you guys wouldn't figure it out, but we'll look at the tape tomorrow,” said the former Super Bowl champion, according to NFL insider for The 33rd Team Ari Meirov.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an extremely disappointing season

Pederson's comments show the clear frustration in the franchise over their 2-8 start. Especially since this disappointing season comes right after the Jaguars gave Trevor Lawrence a massive $275 million contract extension. What has been irritating for Pederson and company is that the team has consistently been in close games this year.

Jacksonville's past three losses have come against legit contenders in Green Bay, Philadelphia, and Minnesota. In all three cases, the Jaguars have lost by one possession, which has been the story of the season for Pederson's team. Aside from embarrassing losses against the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, Jacksonville has dropped all of its games by less than a touchdown. Still, based on these results, the team's next seven games will likely be the last for Pederson.

The Jaguars' third-year head coach had a successful first season, picking up a historic playoff win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Year two under Pederson was the opposite of successful. The Jaguars started the year 6-2, looking like legit Super Bowl contenders, but then went 3-6 in the second half, missing the playoffs. That lackluster finish to last season has stuck with the franchise ever since and could cost Pederson his job.

Going forward, Jacksonville does have some winnable games coming up after a brutal two-game stretch. The Jaguars will meet Super Bowl contenders, the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, before facing off with four teams out of the playoff hunt- the Tennesee Titans (twice), New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts. There's still time for the team to save Pederson's job, but if that's going to happen, next Sunday would be an excellent time to start.