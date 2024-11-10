The Jacksonville Jaguars were in a difficult position in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. They were trying to secure the win even though QB1 Trevor Lawrence was out due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Backup Mac Jones was clearly in over his head against Minnesota's aggressive defense.

Nevertheless, the Jaguars were in the game up until the final moments because their defense held the previously dangerous Vikings to four field goals. It seemed the Jaguars would get the back for one final desperation drive, but defensive end Travon Walker lost his cool on a third-down play and threw a punch, and the ensuing penalty call allowed the Vikings to run out the clock in a 12-7 triumph.

On the play, Vikings running back Aaron Jones gained 6 yards on 3rd-and-7, and it appeared that Walker threw a punch as the play was finishing. If his action had come a half-second earlier, a case could have been made that he was trying to punch the ball and knock it out of the running back's grasp, but his punch was too late and to violent.

The Jaguars (2-8) played one of their best games of the season as they intercepted Sam Darnold three times and they did not allow the Vikings (7-2) to get into the end zone. The Jacksonville defense was aggressive throughout and played its best whenever the Vikings got into the red zone.

Jaguars played bend-but-don't-break defense

The game followed a pattern throughout. The Vikings started nearly ever drive deep in their own territory. Darnold and running back Aaron Jones were able to move the ball into Jacksonville's side of the field, but the quarterback was unable to find wide receivers Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison in the end zone.

Darnold also employed tight end T.J. Hockenson as a key third-down weapon, but he could not get free in the end zone either. The Vikings quarterback completed 24 of 38 passes for 241 yards.

Darnell Savage, Montaric Brown and Foye Oluokun all had registered picks for Jacksonville but the Jaguars were unable to take advantage of the Minnesota quarterback's mistakes.

Jones made some throws early in the game, but the Jaguars were held off the scoreboard following a first quarter TD run by the Jacksonville quarterback. Jones completed 14 of 22 passes for 111 yards with 2 interceptions. Defensive backs Byron Murphy and Cam Bynum each had interceptions for the Vikings and Harrison Phillips recovered a Jones fumble.

The Jacksonville quarterback got little help from his running game as Travis Etienne was held to 44 yards on 11 carries.