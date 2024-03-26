The NFL Draft is nearing which means a lot of mock drafts and trades are now surfacing. Two particular teams that could potentially get a lot of value out of the placement of their picks are the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals. Both squads had a 2023-24 campaign that they would like to forget. However, one proposal from ESPN suggests that Kyler Murray, JJ McCarthy, and Quinyon Mitchell might be headed to places that they did not expect for the next season.
The path to this trade by ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum is quite simple. Kyler Murray gets traded to the Vikings along with the 66th pick while the Cardinals receive the 11th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that pick, the Cardinals are able to get one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL Draft, Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo. This gives both teams largely what they want and need. First, cap space is freed up for the Cardinals such that they are able to give JJ McCarthy the help he needs to develop. Second, the Vikings currently have a quarterback conundrum, and relying on their backups or a signal caller from the NFL Draft will not please Justin Jefferson.
What's in it for the Vikings?
Look, Kyler Murray may have had some flashy plays and big numbers to pair up with them but his Cardinals stint is just not cutting it. The five-foot-10 quarterback has only led this team to the postseason once and they dwindled. Having this trade gives him time to compete while he is still in his prime, especially since Hollywood Brown also left. The two-time Pro Bowl selection can do a lot of damage if given the proper offensive line and weapons. His destination in this mock trade does exactly that. Garrett Bradbury, Ed Ingram, Brian O'Neill, and Christian Darrisaw all know how to man the trenches well.
This move also helps their wide receiver conundrum for a bit. If the Vikings do not pull the trigger on this move, Sam Darnold would be the one making plays. A gap in the quarterback's talent level and his weapons exists. With the help of Kyler Murray, Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Addison Jordan, and Trent Sherfield will all be used to the best of their abilities. After all, this quarterback can throw deep balls, execute hand-offs, and get check-downs. Not to mention, Murray's competency in the scramble has increased over the years.
Start the Cardinals rebuild right
To say that this team has been lackluster outside of 2021 is an understatement. Injuries have plagued different renditions of the Cardinals squad and all of that gets worse over time due to age. The best solution? Youth. JJ McCarthy is entering the league with a national title and has proven that he can be an instant impact guy. He can use this time with the Cardinals to develop a strong game and acclimate in the league. His timeline fits so well with the Cardinals at the moment. The same reasoning goes for Quinyon Mitchell. He can develop into the star in the Cardinals secondary. His 39 passes broken up and six interceptions coming out of the NFL Draft already prove that he is more than capable of holding his own.
Will you execute this trade?