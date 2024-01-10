The future of Justin Jefferson remains up in the air.

The Minnesota Vikings face a ton of question marks this offseason. The future of both Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson remains up in the air. On Wednesday, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah gave a big update on the status of the Vikings star wide receiver (h/t Alec Lewis of The Athletic).

‘Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he was “optimistic” about the Justin Jefferson extension. Said he chatted with JJ's reps this morning (not specific to the contract), but mentioned as far as relationship. “We have to address that, as well as a bunch of other things.”‘

So, that is quite something from the Vikings GM as they wait to see what happens this offseason.

It is no secret Jefferson is a massive part of this team, and if he isn't brought back, he will immediately be the top guy on the market. This past season, Jefferson caught 68 passes for 1,074 yards with five touchdowns in just 10 games as he dealt with some injuries.

The Vikings finished the season with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs. After acquiring Josh Dobbs at the deadline, they went to Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall in a quarterback carousel, and Jefferson was still a dominant force.

In the Vikings' final game against the Detroit Lions, Jefferson caught 12 passes for 192 yards with a touchdown.

Nonetheless, with plenty of questions swirling, the comments from the Vikings general manager sure make it seem like they want to get a deal done for Jefferson this offseason and keep him in town.