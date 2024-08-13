Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings got some awful news when it was revealed that rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy had sustained a torn meniscus that will require surgery, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The injury was reportedly sustained during the Vikings' victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason on Sunday, and it's unclear at this point whether or not McCarthy will be forced to miss the full season as a result.

On Tuesday, the former Michigan Wolverines champion took to X, formerly Twitter, to send a positive message to his supporters.

“Love you Viking nation. I'll be back in no time. Amor fati,” wrote McCarthy.

Doctors will reportedly decide whether or not McCarthy needs a full repair or a trim on his meniscus, with the answer likely to decide whether or not he will be able to compete this year at all, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“That's totally, totally a medical decision,” said head coach Kevin O'Connell said. “Certainly, what's best for the long-term health of J.J. McCarthy will be the priority. I don't have that answer and really won't be a part of determining that answer. … I have total complete trust in our medical staff and also the people that will be performing the procedure.”

McCarthy was expected to compete with veteran Sam Darnold for the starting job for a Vikings team that lost former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency this offseason. McCarthy skyrocketed up draft boards this offseason after his performance in leading Michigan football to the national championship, despite some critics wondering how much Michigan's heavy reliance on the run game in their offense could actually be attributed to McCarthy himself.

In any case, it appears that at least for the time being, Darnold will have the starting job as McCarthy recovers from his injury.