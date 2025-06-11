The Atlanta Dream were back at home after a two-week road trip, and it was the perfect way to get things rolling again as they defeated the Indiana Fever 77-58. There have been a few constants in most of the Dreams' wins this season, one being the third-quarter dominance, as they won the period 23-9. Another constant is Allisha Gray, who led the Dream with 23 points.

Not only was it Gray's night, but Brionna Jones had a big game for the Dream, getting whatever she wanted in the paint every time the ball came to her. She finished with 21 points and contributed to the Dream finishing with a total of 46 points in the paint. So far, Jones has been a big addition to the team, and Gray has enjoyed every second of her presence.

“I love having Bri down there. I say every time I throw it down there, I think it’s a bucket,” Gray said after the game. “I said time and time again that I’m glad she’s not on the other side because I don’t have to go over her screens anymore. Bri has been a great addition to the team, and I love it.”

With Brittney Griner picking up two early fouls in the first quarter, Jones had to move to the 5, which is where she's most comfortable, and she made the most of her minutes at the position.

“I’ve been playing the 5 my whole career, and I’m playing a little more 4 this season than I have in the past,” Jones said. “When I’m moving to the 5, I feel a little bit more comfortable. Knowing she has two quick fouls, we just have to step up, and I have to do a little bit more.”

The Dream's defense was just as good as their offense in the second half, as they held the Fever to just nine points in the third quarter.

Article Continues Below

Dream dominate second half in win vs. Fever

With the Fever having to play without one of their best offensive players in Caitlin Clark, the Dream were able to take advantage of her absence.

“Just a great defensive effort in the second half. Jordin [Canada] put a lot of pressure on the ball, and when Naz [Hillmon] and Nia [Coffey] came in, they were really flying around and making plays. BG and Bri were doing a good job making it tough inside,” head coach Karl Smesko said. “Allisha and Rhy [Howard] are just good lockdown defenders. We just had a tremendous run in that third quarter.”

In every game the Dream have won this season, they've been dominant in the third quarter and outscored their opponent, and it seems to be their identity as the year continues.

“I would like to win the third quarter every time,” Smesko said. “I think it's important to set the tone. You get out at the start of the game and you want to set the tone and get off to a good start, but sometimes the second half is even more important. Everybody is ready to play at the start of the game, now you come out at halftime, are you ready to go at the start of the third quarter? Today we were.”

The Dream will be back in action on June 13 as they face the Chicago Sky.