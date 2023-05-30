The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that first-round pick Jordan Addison will not be participating in OTAs due to a minor injury.

Addison, who was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered the injury during the team’s rookie minicamp earlier in May, head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters Tuesday. He did not specify what the injury was.

Addison had been held out of organized team activities as a precaution, per O’Connel. He added that Addison is expected to be ready for training camp.

The rookie’s injury will be a minor setback for the Vikings, who are hoping that he can be a major contributor in their offense this season. The former Pittsburgh Panthers star was a 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver.

Addison played two seasons with Pittsburgh football, receiving 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021. He also caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his most recent stint with the USC Trojans before being drafted. He has already drawn comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith for his play inside and out, as well as his ability to navigate through cornerbacks with his skill.

The Vikings have a talented receiving corps that also includes Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn. However, Addison's addition gives the team another dynamic playmaker who can stretch the field with his youth and athleticism. If he can stay healthy, Addison has the potential to be a Pro Bowl receiver in Minnesota.

Jordan Addison, Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings will open training camp late-July.