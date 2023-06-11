The Minnesota Vikings are known for having a prolific offense, even with the recent release of Dalvin Cook. Justin Jefferson put up a staggering 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

His career total now sits at 4,825 yards — a stat that will likely leave Chicago Bears fans shaking their heads for one reason. According to Vikings writer Janik Eckhardt, the stat means Jefferson is now just 235 receiving yards shy of having more than any Bears player ever.

Former Bears flanker/halfback Johnny Morris currently holds the record with 5,059 yards. The fraternity of Vikings receivers has much loftier numbers. Cris Carter is number one with 12,383 career yards, while Randy Moss is second with 9,316. Anthony Carter is third with 7,636 yards.

Adam Thielen, now with Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, is number four on the all-time Vikings list.

At least one fan, presumably of the Bears, responded with a strong comeback following Eckhardt's post.

“After one game played, Justin Jefferson already won just as many Super Bowls as the entire Vikings franchise,” said one commenter.

Another commenter was a bit more pragmatic.

“Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Marshall, Allen Robinson, none of them lasted beyond 4 seasons there, so it makes sense,” they responded. “It's fun seeing Matt Forte, Walter Peyton, and Mike Ditka on the list as all time leaders in receptions though! Haha.”

The Vikings' latest projected 2023 depth chart has Jefferson listed as the starter alongside Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn. Osborn had 650 yards receiving last season along with five touchdowns. He could flourish in a bigger role.

Former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockensen had 519 receiving yards alongside Jefferson, and could become the red zone threat Kirk Cousins desperately needs.