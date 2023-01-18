It appears that Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings could soon begin working on a new contract for the young star wide receiver.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter stated that Jefferson and the Vikings are “expected to have contract talks this off-season.” He also added that the two sides have not yet begun negotiations.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stated that there has been “initial dialogue” according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

Justin Jefferson, who will be entering his fourth NFL season in 2023, will be in line for a massive payday. Since being drafted in the first round of the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has been among the NFL’s elite pass catchers. And he has consistently been the driving force of the Vikings offense.

Over his three NFL seasons, Jefferson has recorded 324 receptions for 4,825 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns.

This past season, Justin Jefferson seemingly emerged as the best wide receiver in the NFL. While taking the field in all 17 games, he recorded 128 receptions for 1,809 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He finished the season as the league leader in both receptions and receiving yards.

Since entering the NFL in 2020, Jefferson is yet to have less than 1,400 receiving yards in a season. He has also reached triple-digit receptions in each of the past two seasons. Along with this, he has recorded over 1,600 receiving yards in both campaigns.

Justin Jefferson still has one year remaining on his rookie deal, and the Vikings could look to pick up his fifth-year option. But if the two sides do reach a new deal, the wide receiver market could be drastically reset.