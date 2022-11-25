Published November 25, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Justin Jefferson might just be the best wide receiver in the league already. The third-year Minnesota Vikings star has already set multiple receiving records in just a short amount of time. Amid his incredible third season, talks about him potentially winning the MVP trophy are starting to heat up.

At the very least, Justin Jefferson’s Vikings teammates certainly think he’s deserving of the title. After his incredible performance during their Thanksgiving game, veteran CB Patrick Peterson reaffirmed to Alec Lewis of The Athletic that JJ needs to be in MVP conversations this season. Based on the way he’s plenty, it’s easy to see why.

“Yeah,” Vikings veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “Yeah. MVP. He’s having that type of year where he should be considered.”

The Vikings wide receiver will need to overcome some insurmountable odds to win the MVP award. Over the last two decades, the MVP award has slowly morphed into a QB-only award, with wide receivers being “demoted” to the Offensive Player of the Year award. Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson’s rival, was the only non-QB to earn MVP votes last season.

At the very least, Justin Jefferson should be the clear front-runner for Offensive Player of the Year this season. The Vikings star wide receiver has been insane for the team this season, already getting over 1,200 yards in 11 games this year. He’s on pace to hit 1,900 this year, with a clear chance at 2,000 if he steps up his game.

The Vikings are set to make a major Super Bowl push this season with the way their regular season has played out. Can Justin Jefferson ball out in the same way he’s doing now? The answer is most likely yes, but it would be a treat to watch his playoff debut otherwise.