The Minnesota Vikings’ surprising 2024 season ended in disappointment, but star wide receiver Justin Jefferson believes the team is close to reaching its ultimate goal. After a 14-3 regular season—their best finish since 1998—the Vikings stumbled late, losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and then falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

Appearing on PFT Live on Friday, Jefferson reflected on the season, expressing confidence in the team’s trajectory while acknowledging areas for improvement. “We thought this was going to be that year for us,” Jefferson said. “There’s key things that we need to do, things we need to look into and key moves that we need to make this offseason.”

Despite the early playoff exit, Jefferson emphasized that drastic changes aren’t necessary. “I don’t think it’s really drastic moves,” he explained. “I just feel like it’s just one, two pieces here and there that we need to overcome.”

One of the biggest questions facing Minnesota this offseason is at quarterback. Sam Darnold, who helped lead the Vikings to 14 wins, is set to enter free agency after playing on a one-year, $10 million contract. Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy remains on the roster, recovering from a meniscus injury that sidelined him for most of the season.

Jefferson voiced strong support for bringing Darnold back. “I would love to have Sam back and try to do it again,” he told USA TODAY Sports. “It would be phenomenal to have him back as the quarterback.”

Darnold had the best season of his career in 2024, completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His performance earned him a Pro Bowl selection and silenced critics who doubted his ability to be a starting quarterback again after stints as a backup with the 49ers and Panthers.

“For Sam to go out there and have all of that in the back of his mind and still go out there and play his own ball, being confident and playing free … is a great thing,” Jefferson said. “I’m happy he put out to the world that he is a baller and that he can play this position in the league.”

Whether the Vikings re-sign Darnold remains uncertain, but Jefferson acknowledged that McCarthy will still have a chance to prove himself. “I feel like JJ is still going to have his opportunity and have his chance to see what he’s going to do,” Jefferson said, adding that the young quarterback has been a “sponge” when it comes to learning.

As Minnesota evaluates its roster, Jefferson remains confident that the team is on the right path. “Having 14 wins in this league is not easy,” he said. “To bring us to a playoff game, to win 14 games and only lose three, that’s something that’s difficult to do.”

The Vikings now enter an offseason of crucial decisions, with quarterback uncertainty at the forefront. However, Jefferson’s belief in the team’s potential suggests that Minnesota will be aiming for another deep run in 2025.