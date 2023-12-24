The Lions may be in big, big trouble.

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions in Week 16 in a game that could clinch the NFC North for the Lions and make or break the Vikings’ playoff chances. Ahead of this crucial matchup, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update about superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson that should have the Lions defense quaking in its boots.

As O’Connell arrived at the game, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero asked the coach how “JJ” was feeling heading into just his eighth game of the season due to injury.

“I thought last week was big for him. Having played only 14, 13 snaps against the Raiders in his first game back then gets a pretty full allotment last week. So, I think he’s got his wheels back underneath him, and he’s ready to roll,” O’Connell told Pelisserso. “He loves opportunities like this, the competitor that he is. This is why we love having the best receiver in football on our team. And my expectation is he goes out and has one of those days today.”

"I think he's got his wheels back underneath him, and he's ready to roll."

If Justin Jefferson does, in fact, have “one of those days today” as Kevin O’Connell suggests, the Lions will be in trouble. The fourth-year wideout is the best WR in football when healthy, and although he’s struggled with injuries this season, he can still wreck a game for his opponents.

Jefferson has played in 54 NFL games since the Vikings took him in Round 1 of the 2020 draft, and of those 54 games, the WR has put up 100 receiving yards or more in 27 of those contests.