The Minnesota Vikings have had a spectacular season on the field. They are 10-2 and storming toward the playoffs in a season with slim expectations. But off the field, a key player is dealing with a potential suspension. Jordan Addison was arrested for DUI in July and a recent update brings a suspension timeline into focus for the Vikings' wide receiver. Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk wrote on the latest on Tuesday.

“Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from a July arrest in Los Angeles,” Williams wrote, citing the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “He has a pre-trial conference hearing scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025,” she continued.

The NFL's policy on DUI is a three-game suspension, which Addison has said he would “own up” to. The date of the conference implies that the suspension will not be coming this year for the second-year receiver. While there are more important things at play than football, that is good news for the Vikings.

The Vikings need Jordan Addison to avoid another playoff collapse

The last time the Vikings were in the playoffs, they won the NFC North but lost at home to the Giants in the Wild Card round. To avoid the same fate this year, they need a dominant offensive performance in the postseason. Addison has been a solid second option at wide receiver and is key to winning a playoff game.

The Vikings should hope that the situation is resolved and Addison serves his suspension next season. But if, for some reason, he is suspended this season they can survive losing him. TJ Hockenson has been great since he returned from his ACL rehab mid-season. And Sam Darnold has Justin Jefferson, who is always great.

The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 looking for their 11th win.