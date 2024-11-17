Throughout the first five seasons of his career, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has set record after record. Jefferson has been the most productive wideout in the NFL since he came into the league and has established himself as a potential all-time great.

During Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, Jefferson set a new NFL record for most receiving yards in his first five seasons.

This season, Jefferson has see almost no decline in his production this season even while going through a quarterback change. Jefferson has been catching passes from Kirk Cousins for most of his career before working with a bunch of different passers while Cousins was injured last season. Now, with Sam Darnold throwing him the ball, he is still one of the most productive receivers in the NFL.

Jefferson came into Sunday in second place in the league in receiving yards while also being ranked in the top 10 in both catches and receiving touchdowns. His 831 receiving yards trail only his former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who is up at 981.

Jefferson and the Vikings offense haven't missed a beat without Cousins behind center. Darnold has played good football for the most part, save for his few bonehead turnovers throughout the season, and Kevin O'Connell continues to draw up plays that scheme receivers open for him.

The Vikings running game has been a positive this year as well, although it has fallen off in recent weeks. The addition of Aaron Jones has proven to be fruitful this season and has added an element of versatility to the offense.

Defensively, the Vikings have had one of the best units in the NFL all season. They play a hectic style under Brian Flores, but they also make it very difficult on opposing quarterbacks to effectively move the ball. Flores' blitz-heavy style with plenty of coverage disguises makes them a very unique challenge that is hard to prepare for.

When you combine all of that with the big-play ability of Jefferson and the ability to consistently carry the load offensively from the wide receiver position, you get one of the best teams in the NFC. With Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, that's exactly what the Vikings appear to be.