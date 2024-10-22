A lot transpired during Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson's photoshoot to re-create the iconic picture of Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss. The two Minnesota sports stars learned a lot about each other in the process while Edwards sent a direct message to Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

After Jefferson spoke on his new role as a leader of the Vikings, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard jokingly gave Darnold a demand. The two athletes had their conversation recorded by ESPN during the photoshoot as Edwards commanded that Darnold feed Jefferson targets regardless of the situation.

“Don't be scared to throw my boy the ball, man,” Edwards said to Darnold through the camera. “[Even] if he got two people on him.”

Jefferson laughed and responded that Edwards did not need to give Darnold that request. The quote from Edwards came after Jefferson explained how he felt that it was his responsibility to make Darnold feel comfortable throwing him the ball even if he was not wide open.

Through six games, Darnold has been feeding Jefferson the ball on offense. The 25-year-old has already turned 51 targets into 33 catches and 531 receiving yards on the year. He has added five touchdowns, scoring in all but one of the Vikings' first six games. No other player on the team has more than 23 targets.

Anthony Edwards teases potential Vikings move

While he is slowly on his way toward becoming a dominant force in the NBA, Anthony Edwards shocked Justin Jefferson during their conversation with an outlandish claim. Edwards told Jefferson that if he guides the Timberwolves to an NBA title in the next four years, he wants to pursue a career in the NFL and win a Super Bowl.

The thought gave fans another reason to compare Edwards to Michael Jordan, who retired from the NBA in his prime to pursue a professional baseball career. Jordan joined the Chicago White Sox's minor league affiliate, the Birmingham Barons, as he was then living in Chicago as a member of the Bulls. Should Edwards make a similar move, the convenient option would be for him to target a spot on the Vikings.

The claim is outlandish but Edwards is a former football standout, albeit as a child. He did not play football in high school but was a dominant running back in youth leagues. Before the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards was quoted saying he would rather play in the NFL than NBA if given the opportunity, worrying some scouts.

Amid his recent football comments, the high school sports company MaxPreps released a highlight video from Edwards' old football days.