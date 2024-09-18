Star Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was forced to leave the team's Week 2 after suffering a quad injury. But as the Vikings prepare for the Houston Texans in Week 3, Jefferson is looking more and more likely to be on the field.

The wide receiver participated in Minnesota's walkthrough on Wednesday, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. He appears on track to suit up against the Texans.

Still, the Vikings' injury reports throughout the week will be telling. Jefferson's practice participation will determine if he can play. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Jefferson was simply, “feeling good,” on Monday, via Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune. His Wednesday walkthrough participation is another positive sign towards Jefferson's Week 3 availability.

Even if Jefferson were to miss one game, it would be a massive blow for the Vikings. Through two weeks they rank eighth in league by averaging 25.5 points per game. Led by new quarterback Sam Darnold, Minnesota's passing offense ranks eighth, averaging 229 yards per game.

When Darnold is passing the ball, Justin Jefferson is his favorite target. The receiver already has eight catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns, all the highest on the team. Jefferson is an explosive playmaker and a key cog in Minnesota's offense.

The Vikings found themselves in a tricky spot once Kirk Cousins left for the Atlanta Falcons. At first, Darnold didn't bring much excitement. But whoever was going to play quarterback in Minnesota was poised to have Justin Jefferson at their disposal. The forged connection between Darnold and Jefferson is paying off handsomely early.

The next step now is just getting Jefferson back on the field. Participating in a walkthrough doesn't guarantee Jefferson's health, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. The Vikings will continue to monitor their star receiver leading up to their Texans matchup. Minnesota's chances of winning become much greater with Jefferson on the field.