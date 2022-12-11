By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings entered Sunday’s game with an opportunity to clinch the NFC North with a win over the Detroit Lions. They left with their tails between their legs following a 34-23 loss. However, it wasn’t all bad as Justin Jefferson put forth a record performance.

Jefferson set a Vikings franchise record with 213 receiving yards, per Pro Football Talk. He did so on 11 catches, as Minnesota continuously took advantage of a porous Lions secondary. Jefferson broke the mark previously set by Sammy White with 210 yards way back in 1976. Most would have thought Randy Moss or Stefon Diggs might have held that distinction.

The biggest problem for the Vikings was not the offense. They had 416 yards on offense, most of which came through the air. Kirk Cousins finished 31-for-41 for 425 yards and two touchdowns passing. But the Vikings defense simply could net get off the field.

Jared Goff and the Lions dropped 464 yards of offense Sunday. Minnesota could not get off the field on defense as the Lions were 7-for-15 on third down and 1-for-2 on fourth down.

Justin Jefferson did his part though as Detroit did not have an answer for him all game. Following the game, Jefferson is now up to 1,277 yards receiving on the season. Only Tyreek Hill has more with 1,379 yards. Hill still is yet to play this week as the Dolphins play in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday night.

The Vikings will still have another crack at clinching the division next week against the Indianapolis Colts.