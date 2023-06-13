As Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs makes headlines for not being at mandatory minicamp, Vikings fans are wondering if their star wide receiver will do the same. Luckily for them, Justin Jefferson has reported to Vikings minicamp amid his contract extension desires, reports ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Stand down. Justin Jefferson is here at Vikings minicamp. pic.twitter.com/wcvuPNRZsy — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) June 13, 2023

Vikings fans can take a big sigh of relief that Justin Jefferson has officially reported to camp. It would come as no surprise if Jefferson did not report given his public wishes of wanting a contract extension. He is amongst plenty of other star players currently in contention with their organizations in regards to a new contract.

The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley and the Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs are currently in a stalemate regarding contract talks. Even Jefferson's own team is seeing further contract disputes, as Danielle Hunter is absent from mandatory minicamp as he tries to receive a new contract as well.

Having Jefferson report bodes well for his immediate future with the Vikings. While Danielle Hunter is rumored to be on the trade block if the Vikings can't get a contract done with him, it looks like both the Vikings and Jefferson are willing to do what it takes to keep him in Minnesota.

Jefferson heads into this season with many believing he is the consensus number one wide receiver in the NFL, so there is no doubt that the Vikings want to hold onto him. After coming out of the gates firing to start his career, Jefferson might be gunning for 2,000 receiving yards this year. Whatever numbers he does put up on the field, expect to see some contract numbers continue to get floated around in the near future too.