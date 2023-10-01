While the Minnesota Vikings have yet to pick up a win this season, they still made a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for running back Cam Akers. With Akers now ready to suit up for the Vikings, head coach Kevin O'Connell has an interesting plan for him and Alexander Mattison.

Minnesota plans to, “ride the hot hand,” at running back via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. While Mattison enters Week 4 as the starter, O'Connell and company are planning to give Akers an opportunity to prove himself.

Mattison waltzed into the starting role after Dalvin Cook's release this offseason. Over the first three weeks of the year, the Vikings RB tallied 155 scoreless yards with his 39 touches. He has added 53 yards and a touchdown through the air. But Mattison has lost a fumble and his lack of scoring opened Minnesota's eyes on bringing in another running.

With Akers now in town, the former Rams RB will look to enhance Mattison if not take over his starting role. He had a tumultuous career in Los Angeles, eventually leading to their divorce. His 2023 debut with the team didn't go as planned, as he gained 29 yards on 22 carries. However, last season, Akers ran for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Vikings are hoping Cam Akers can bring some of that 2022 spark to Minnesota. They still haven't given up on Alexander Mattison and believe he can be a force out of the backfield. But with their 0-3 record, the Vikings are willing to try anything on offense. That'll include riding the hot hand at running.