The Minnesota Vikings had their wildly successful season come to an end with a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and after a rough outing for quarterback Sam Darnold, head coach Kevin O'Connell reflected on the season in his press conference, leading many to believe that the plan is to make a change at quarterback.

“A winning quarterback this year and the consistency at the times he had it throughout the year and what that meant for our team, because I think that can stay with him moving forward as he goes back to work,” Kevin O'Connell said. “Proud of him. Proud of really everybody in that locker room, but Sam and the journey him and I went on this year will always be something that's a special place in my heart for sure.”

O'Connell certainly sounded like someone who knows it is at least possible that Darnold will not be back with the Vikings in 2025. It makes a lot of sense, as first-round pick JJ McCarthy will be healthy, and Darnold could be in line to get a good amount of money. However, his performance for the Vikings in the last two games against the Detroit Lions and Rams could hurt his leverage heading into contract negotiations. O'Connell pointed out that “there were some completions to be had,” among other light criticisms.

“You've got to find a way to check the ball down and just keep moving the ball forward,” O'Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “Completions have negative effect on defenses. They just do. Those moments when you're holding that ball, and your reaction is try to make a play.”

Still overall, O'Connell defended Darnold's season, saying is is “very important that we all think about Sam's body of work” over the full season.

“What he was able to do this year, when not very many people thought he would be able to lead a team to 14 wins, which is rare,” O'Connell said, via Seifert. “The way he came in, committed himself to just a daily process to be the best version of himself. It did not work out in the end. I think Sam would be the first one to tell you. Could he have played better tonight? I'm sure he would tell you he could have. Could I have coached better? I promise you I could have. Could our team have rallied around a play here and there to keep it close? For sure.”

Now, the Vikings head home a one-and-done team, despite going 14-3 in the regular season. It was not enough to win the NFC North title, and they will have big decisions to make in the coming months.