It's been a tough year for one of the best QB-WR receiving in the NFL as both Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson have gone down with injuries.

This past Sunday, Cousins tore his achilles in the Vikings' 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. The injury will keep Cousins out the rest of the season. Following surgery, Cousins posted an update to X.

“Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time.”

Justin Jefferson responded to his quarterback's message with a simple, “Love you my guy.”

The injury is brutal for Cousins and the Vikings, who were just on a three-game winning streak. This will be the first serious injury of Cousins' career.

Justin Jefferson is also nursing an injury after he hurt his hamstring back in Week 5 during the Vikings 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was placed on IR and will have to miss at least two more games before he's first eligible to return in Week 10.

With Cousins out, rookie quarterback Jaren Hall will fill in against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. The Vikings also traded for Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals before the deadline. Dobbs has a good shot at starting once he gets settled in Minnesota. While filling in for Kyler Murray this season, Dobbs completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,569 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.