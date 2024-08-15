The disastrous summer of '24 for the Vikings may finally have gotten some good news Thursday when head coach Kevin O'Connell provided an update on wide receiver Jordan Addison. The head coach said he did not believe the pass catcher was seriously injured after leaving practice a day earlier.

“I don't see him missing any extended time,” O'Connell said while at the Cleveland Browns practice facility and reported by ESPN's Kevin Seifert. The Vikings and the Brown have practiced together as a preamble to their Saturday preseason game in Cleveland.

Addison left a Wednesday practice session on a cart after he left the field with what appeared to be a leg injury. Addison had gone up to catch a pass, and when he came down, he had to struggle to get off the field. He made it to a cart on the sidelines and his teammates came by to show their support.

Much is expected from Addison because he is the team's No. 2 receiver behind All-Pro Justin Jefferson. He came through with an excellent rookie season last year, delivering 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. He stepped up in a significant manner when Jefferson was out with an injury last season.

However, it has not been an easy time for Addison this summer. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI in July when police found him asleep while at the wheel of his vehicle. A suspension by the NFL or the team remains a possibility as a result of the incident.

Jefferson has to carry the load for the Vikings

The Vikings saw rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy throw two impressive touchdown passes in his preseason debut Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. It appeared that McCarthy was making significant progress this summer and that could have led to him starting at quarterback sooner rather than later.

However, he could not practice with the team Monday night because of knee soreness, and a subsequent examination revealed meniscus damage. During his ensuing surgery, a full repair was made on his meniscus and he will not be able to play this year.

That means that Sam Darnold will remain the team's QB1, and the coaching staff is hoping that the well-traveled signal caller can provide excellent leadership, accuracy and good health this season. He will need continued excellence from Jefferson and development from Addison during the upcoming season if the Vikings are going to play competitively.

Vikings are hoping T.J. Hockenson can return to join Jefferson and Addison

The Vikings are hoping they can add to their offensive capabilities with the return of tight end T.J. Hockenson, who tore his ACL in a late-season game against the Detroit Lions.

Hockenson had surgery in late January as the procedure was delayed until the swelling from the injury went down.

The Vikings are hoping Hockenson can return shortly and team with Jefferson and Jordan Addison, giving Darnold a superb trio of pass catchers.