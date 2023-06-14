Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ contract ends after the 2023 NFL season, and the veteran signal-caller told the media at Vikings minicamp that they shouldn’t expect any Kirk Cousins contract extension updates any time soon.

ESPN’s Vikings insider Kevin Seifert caught up with the Minnesota QB at mandatory Vikings minicamp and shared that “Kirk Cousins said he hasn't had further contract talks with the Vikings since the sides agreed this spring not to do an extension. And he doesn't expect any talks until next March when his deal expires.”

Cousins himself said that he’s not worried about not having a new deal and that “Until then, [he’ll] just focus on this season and the job to do right now.”

The 2012 fourth-round pick came to the Vikings in 2018 after six seasons in Washington and signed a three-year, $84 million deal. At the end of that contract, Cousins re-upped for two years and $66 million in 2020 and then did a one-year extension for $35 million last offseason.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The QB has been good but not great for his NFC North team over the last five seasons. With the Vikings, Cousins has 20,934 passing yards, a 67.8% completion rate, 153 touchdowns, and 50 interceptions.

Despite the solid numbers, ultimate team success hasn’t followed. Cousins has a 46-33-1 regular season record in Minnesota, but is just 1-2 in the playoffs.

Most believe that the franchise will try to move on from the QB next offseason instead of offering another Vikings-Kirk Cousins contract extension. The problem is, the team still hasn’t identified a QB of the future, and with Cousins under center, the team will be just good enough to not get a high draft pick next season.