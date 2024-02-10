Kirk Cousins is keeping things in perspective.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is set to enter NFL free agency this offseason following his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins saw his season come to a premature end this year due to a devastating Achilles injury, and the Vikings for a while looked like they might be able to still make a shocking playoff push with a Motley crew of backups, but ultimately, reality manifested itself in the form of a brutal last few weeks of the season for Minnesota.

The question of where Cousins will be playing this upcoming 2024 season will be one of the major questions once the offseason officially gets underway following Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but for his part, Cousins himself seems to have a pretty relaxed attitude about the whole thing.

“That is kind of our attitude,” Cousins said, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports. “We do have a lot of work to do between September and February. When it gets to February and March, now we kind of are passive. We hired an agent, the team has their role — let’s just see what happens.”

For a while, Cousins was rumored to potentially be in line to sign with the Atlanta Falcons, but one major condition of that rumor was that Bill Belichick would be the next Atlanta head coach–the team has since hired Raheem Morris to fill that void.

Regardless, Couisins can probably expect to have multiple suitors once free agency begins in a few short weeks.