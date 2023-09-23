The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of winless teams at U.S. Bank Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Chargers-Vikings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Chargers fell 27-24 in overtime to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Initially, the Chargers jumped out to an 11-0 lead. But they slowly withered the lead away. Additionally, it became a back-and-forth game until the Chargers tied it with three seconds left in the game. The Chargers could not convert on their possession. Consequently, it cost them as the Titans marched down the field and kicked the game-winning field goal.

Justin Herbert went 27 for 41 with 305 yards and two touchdowns while also taking three sacks behind a leaky line. Also, Joshua Kelley rushed 13 times for 39 yards. Keenan Allen had eight receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Mike Williams had eight receptions for 83 yards.

The Vikings lost 34-28 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Early on, they struggled to handle the Eagles' pass rush and trailed 27-7 at one point. But the Vikings fought back and cut the deficit to 27-21. Additionally, it was 34-28 with 1:14 left after a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to TJ Hockenson. The Vikings ran out of time and could not complete the comeback.

Cousins went 31 for 44 with 364 yards and four touchdowns. Sadly, Alexander Mattison struggled again, with eight rushes on 28 yards and a fumble. Justin Jefferson had 11 receptions for 159 yards, while Hockenson finished with seven catches and two touchdowns.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 8-6. Conversely, the Bolts have won two in a row in this series. But the Vikings have won the last three games in Minneapolis against the Chargers.

Here are the Chargers-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Vikings Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -1.5 (-102)

Minnesota Vikings: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 53.5 (-118)

Under: 53.5 (-104)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Vikings Week 3

TV: FOX and FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers are still trying to figure out what went wrong last weekend. Regardless, they have a talented offense with plenty of playmakers. But they may have to play without Austin Ekeler again this Sunday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Herbert will try to carry the Chargers on his back. Significantly, he has passed for 534 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions through two games. Ultimately, he may have to play with Kelley as his running back again. Kelley has rushed 29 times for 130 yards and a touchdown through two games. Meanwhile, the receivers keep producing. Allen has 14 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams has 12 catches for 128 yards.

The defense must do better. Moreover, they need more from their playmakers and role players. Joey Bosa has four solo tackles and two sacks. Also, Kenneth Murray has seven solo tackles and one sack. Derwin James Jr. has added 13 solo tackles.

The Chargers will cover the spread if they can establish a running game and keep the Minnesota offense off the field. Then, they cannot collapse on defense and force the Vikings to pass to someone else other than Jefferson.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings need more from their offense early in the game. Furthermore, they have to force the Chargers to play on their heels. There are plenty of weapons for the Vikings to utilize. However, Cousins must do more.

Cousins has passed for 708 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Also, Mattison has rushed 19 times for 62 yards with a sad 3.3 yards per carry rate. Jefferson has 20 receptions for 309 yards. However, he is still searching for his first touchdown. Jordan Addison has seven receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Hockenson has 15 receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has two stars that continue to produce. Ultimately, Danielle Hunter has notched nine solo tackles and four sacks. Harrison Phillips has added 12 solo tackles and half a sack.

The Vikings will cover the spread if they can move the chains and run the ball efficiently. Then, they must force the Chargers to become one-dimensional.

Final Chargers-Vikings Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to trust either team. Yet, the Chargers seem to find ways to lose close games. The Vikings are due for a win and will take advantage of a team that is missing their best player. Therefore, expect the Vikings to find a way to get their first win. Jefferson will score his first touchdown of the season to lead the Vikings to victory.

Final Chargers-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings: +1.5 (-120)