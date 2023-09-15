The Minnesota Vikings have had a tough start to the NFL season. While it definitely stings to be 0-2, the team's issues could be at greater risk of continuing following an injury suffered in Thursday night's 34-28 road loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oli Udoh, who was filling in at left tackle for the banged-up Christian Darrisaw, went down in the fourth quarter. He was carted off and ruled out with an apparent knee injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Although Udoh is not typically a starter, Kirk Cousins cannot afford to lose more protection on the offensive line. The Vikings quarterback was sacked 50 times last season (fourth most in NFL), so the coaching staff must be focused on keeping him on his feet.

Despite the limitations on the O-Line, Cousins (and Justin Jefferson, of course) had a big game. He completed 31-of-44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns, while being sacked just twice and throwing no interceptions. The effort might have resulted in another prime-time loss for the four-time Pro Bowler, but it was also an excellent statistical entry in what is the final season of his contract.

Oli Udoh was a sixth-round pick out of Elon in 2019 and has played in 43 games for Minnesota. He adds important depth to a unit that must be competent. The Vikings' greatest strength is still their dynamic offense, which is evident by the porous defensive showing they put forth in Philly.

Everything seemed to go right for head coach Kevin O'Connell's squad last year. Minnesota prevailed in several close games and earned the NFC North title. The 2023-24 campaign is not looking nearly as promising. If the Vikings are indeed regressing to the mean in the category of one-possession games, then any injury stands to have costly consequences.