Philadelphia Eagles signal caller Jalen Hurts is giving Michael Vick a run for his money as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks ever. Hurts rewrote NFL history when he scored two rushing two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Hurts plunged into the end zone on two goal-line stands by the Eagles in the second and third quarters. His two rushing touchdowns had several repercussions, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Jalen Hurts now has 28 career Rush TD, tied for the most through a QB's first 50 career games in NFL history. It also marks his 9th career game with multiple Rush TD, more than twice as many as any other QB through 50 career games since at least 1950. Tonight is his 47th… pic.twitter.com/BBXr0gQt5T — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2023

This isn't the first time Hurts has outperformed Michael Vick in the statistics department. The former ran for an insane 102 yards against the Green Bay Packers on November 28, 2022. Hurts became the first quarterback in 30 years to pull off that feat.

Jalen Hurts has been a game-changer for the Eagles' offense

Jalen Hurts has also made a living on short-yardage situations since becoming the Eagles' starting quarterback in 2021. Hurts has thrived on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 situations. His quarterback sneaks allow Philly to move the sticks for a touchdown or field goal.

Hurts threw for 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns as the Eagles won a franchise-record 14 games in 2022. Regrettably, Philly came up short against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts' leadership has made the difference for Nick Sirianni's Eagles. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning recently lauded Hurts in the 2023 TIME 100 issue.

“I strongly respect his willingness to learn. He's always thinking about getting better. For example, he will sometimes text me questions about plays that his team can run in the end zone. Though sometimes I have to remind him I haven't played in seven years (I have to dig into some old archives to remember plays), I've so enjoyed these conversations. Jalen is a natural leader who cares about his job and the organization he plays for, ” Manning said.

With that in mind, the Eagles definitely got a keeper in Jalen Hurts.